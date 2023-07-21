MURRAY – Some of the oldest gravestones at the Murray City Cemetery got some much-needed care and attention this week as students with the Governor’s Scholars Program at Murray State University learned methods for cleaning and preserving the antique stone materials.

Murray State is one of three universities hosting GSP this year, with the other two being Centre College and Morehead State University. It is the first year since 2018 that Murray State has hosted the program, with more than 350 high school-age scholars from all over the state. The program concludes in Murray on July 29.  