Gun used in St. Louis school shooting is the same one his family took away from him

A photo of Alexzandria Bell, 15, rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of Monday's school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka were killed, along with gunman Orlando Harris, in Monday's shooting.

 Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

ST. LOUIS — (TNS) The gun Orlando Harris used to kill two people at his former high school Monday was the same AR-15-style rifle his family had asked authorities for help removing from him nine days earlier, police said Wednesday evening.

St. Louis police responded Oct. 15 to a domestic disturbance call at Harris' home. His mother had found a gun in the house and wanted it removed. Officers determined that Harris was lawfully permitted to have the firearm.