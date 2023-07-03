(TNS) The Supreme Court is already planning to dive back into the culture wars and tackle the power of regulatory agencies in Washington in the slew of new cases it’s taking up in the fall. 

After ending its 2022 term with far-reaching decisions striking down affirmative action in college admissions, tossing a student loan relief plan, and backing a business opposing same-sex marriage, the justices are poised to hear cases on gun rights and administrative authority. They might also delve back into the abortion debate.