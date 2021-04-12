MURRAY — New Murray Ledger & Times Sports Editor Travis Gupton said that his love for sports and all things in it was hatched when he was about 7.
He and his family were in Boston, Massachusetts, shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States that resulted in four jet airliners being used as bombs in a single day. Two of those planes hit buildings — the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third hit the Pentagon outside of Washington. More than 5,000 people died.
And the nation was still reeling from the effects of that day when major league sports resumed. That day, young Travis was with his family at one of Major League Baseball’s crown jewels — Fenway Park —to watch the Red Sox.
“I remember seeing people crying, but I also remember being in awe of people just cheering and laughing and having a good time during the baseball game,” Gupton remembered, noting how it was on that day that he learned the importance of sports to society in general.
“Sports goes deeper than than just watching people hit a ball or playing basketball. When you look at today, sports, right now, is the only thing that brings people together, and it’s the only thing that makes sense to me anymore.
“You can have two people who disagree politically, but they still cheer on the same person on the football field, and that’s something I try to bring to what I do. I do not try to tear people apart, but I try to bring them together so they can enjoy the purity, as I like to call it, of sports.”
Gupton comes to Murray after a short stay with The Paducah Sun in nearby Paducah, which came after he had graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in the sports-crazy community of Conway. Along with UCA being the alma mater of NBA Hall of Famer Scotty Pippen (six-time NBA world champion with the Chicago Bulls), Conway High School has also won several state championships in multiple sports.
Before that, he spent his first two collegiate years at Harding University in nearby Searcy, another high school sports haven. And in both cities, Gupton worked at their newspapers in sports.
“The ‘real world’ started in college. I was a stringer for the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway (a short drive from Searcy) and I was there for the football season, but I decided I didn’t like the stringer idea. Now, I did enjoy going to the games, but I was still a college student,” he said.
His second job also came while still in college, but this one came after he had transferred to UCA. It came in his senior year.
“I was offered the job of being a part-time sports editor at the Searcy Daily Citizen as an internship, and, for six months, I covered eight high schools and Harding,” he said. He graduated from UCA in December.
“When I graduated high school (from Southaven Christian Academy in Springfield, Tennessee), I had family connections with Harding and decided that I wanted to go to Harding, and it’s just a great school and a fun school. But it was a mixed bag. It gave me what I needed at the time, but it didn’t give me everything I needed and that’s why I went to UCA.
“It broadened my horizons a lot and opened my eyes to things I knew I wouldn’t get at Harding. Now, I am very grateful for the time I spent at Harding, but I’m also very grateful for the time I spent at UCA, but for two completely different reasons.”
Gupton is just a few months removed from becoming a born-again Christian and he said that played a big part in his decision to come to Murray.
“I did a lot of praying and a lot of thinking about what God wanted me to do in my life and I knew that Paducah was not it,” he said. “It was a hard decision to make. I had just moved (from Arkansas) and having to move again is not fun.
“One of my favorite Bible verses is “everything you do, do it for the glory of God (1 Corinthians 10:31), and so I wanted to come to a place where I could do that. I wanted to come to a place where I could give everything I have to this industry, I wanted to show my passion and my love for sports.
“This is me being honest … when you’re covering 18 schools, it feels like you don’t get to learn the rich history of these schools and I am hoping in my time as sports editor that I get the time to learn the history (of Murray State, Calloway County High School and Murray High) and to learn the passions these schools have, not only with sports on the field, but also the sports off the field. I want to get to know the parents and all of the people that surround the sports here.”
To do that, he said he wants to do it the right way.
“When people think of the media, it’s not thought of (positively). I want to do things ethically. I want to do things the right way, no short cuts, no corner cuts. People will always get honesty from me. People will always get a person who is as friendly as they can stand,” he said. “Is it always going to be like that? No. Am I going to have to show the dark side of sports at times? Yes. But at its core, there is nothing but good, especially at the high school level.
“You’re not getting paid. You’re getting to see kids enjoy it just because they want to play. That’s as pure as it gets. I love that. That’s why I really, really want to tell people that I want them to see me as a friend more then just an editor because I want people to approach me and and let me know ‘Hey! my kid’s signing (with a college) and I want you to come.’ I want to get those phone calls. I want to see that excitement and I want people to know that I genuinely love what I do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.