FRANKFORT – (KT) Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday his Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution, known as TAPP, has launched the H.O.P.E. Initiative to combat human trafficking in Kentucky.

H.O.P.E. stands for Human Trafficking Outreach Prevention and Education Initiative, and Cameron described one of their first steps during a Frankfort press conference. “To mobilize landlords and communities to identify and shutter illicit massage businesses, that may enable human trafficking.”