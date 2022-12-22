MURRAY – The last Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting of the year ended with an emotional climax as county officials took turns paying tributes to retiring District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale.

Hale has represented his district for 16 years and chose not to run for re-election in 2022. Toward the end of the meeting, 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) presented Hale with a citation of appreciation from the Kentucky House of Representatives, and County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes presented him with a certificate honoring him as a county squire emeritus. Kenny Imes also presented him with a proclamation recognizing him for his 16 years of service and declaring Dec. 22, 2022, as Eddie Clyde Hale Day in Calloway County.