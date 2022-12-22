MURRAY – The last Calloway County Fiscal Court meeting of the year ended with an emotional climax as county officials took turns paying tributes to retiring District 1 Magistrate Eddie Clyde Hale.
Hale has represented his district for 16 years and chose not to run for re-election in 2022. Toward the end of the meeting, 5th District State Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) presented Hale with a citation of appreciation from the Kentucky House of Representatives, and County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes presented him with a certificate honoring him as a county squire emeritus. Kenny Imes also presented him with a proclamation recognizing him for his 16 years of service and declaring Dec. 22, 2022, as Eddie Clyde Hale Day in Calloway County.
In addition, Kenny Imes said the county would start giving an annual community service award, with the first one going to Hale.
“We’re going to start this year with a community service award, an annual award we’ll make to different individuals throughout the county,” Imes said. “This is the first, to my knowledge, that’s ever been given, and it’s presented to Squire Eddie Clyde Hale for a lifetime of selfless service to the citizens of Calloway County. The last sentence reads: ‘God is not unjust. He will not forget your work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them. Hebrews 6:10.”
Imes said Hale had been known as a magistrate to pick up asphalt mix from the road department to patch his own district’s potholes, as well as getting personally involved in addressing complaints from his constituents.
“First of all, I want to thank you all for being here this morning,” Hale said to the gathered audience, which included his family members and Ricky Stewart, who will succeed Hale in January. “Wow. It's been a wonderful 16 years, and I want to congratulate Ricky Stewart for his willingness to put his name out there to be a servant to Calloway County, especially for the people of District 1. He’s going to do a good job and be a member of the fiscal court and work together with other magistrates to do what we can for Calloway County.”
Hale later added, “I appreciate Judge Imes and the fiscal court that’s serving now and the accomplishments we've made during the last four years. I think about all the accomplishments we've made in the past 16 years, and wish we could have done more, but you just have so much funding and you’ve got to budget.”
Jamie Hughes, director of public health for the Calloway County Health Department, thanked Hale for being a dedicated member of the Board of Health while serving in “one of the most challenging times in public health.”
County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger said Hale has always been a “voice of common sense.”
“I appreciate you personally, and I don’t know what the fiscal court looks like without you, so I guess it’s going to be a new experience for all of us,” he said.
“Eddie Clyde Hale is one of a kind,” said Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester. “He reminds me of my father a whole lot, and he was a good man. And if I can quote it, in the new newsletter that we just published, his quote was, ‘Treat people like you want to be treated.’ That's how he has treated me and I am very blessed to have known him and worked with him. We're going to miss you.”
“Eddie, you've been a mentor to me as I came into this office,” said District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister. “Even before I was elected, you gave me good advice and I've always appreciated the things you've told me. I’ve learned from you.”
“I appreciate you and all you’ve done,” said County Treasurer Tonya Robinson as she appeared to hold back tears.
• The court approved several banking requests from Robinson, including a $2 million CD with The Murray Bank at a fixed rate of 3.76%. Imes said the money received by the county from a recently settled lawsuit will be placed in the CD and will be used for making future road repairs in the Western Shores subdivision. He said the funds are currently being held in a money market account, and he thought the county could get a better interest rate by putting it in a CD. In addition, the court also voted to approve a resolution to adopt the 14.46 miles of road in Western Shores into the county’s maintenance system.
• Another of the banking requests was for the court to approve a checking account for the money the county is receiving from the settlement of a state lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. Robinson said the county is required to place the money in its own checking account. The court also heard the first reading to approve a budget amendment of $1.2 million for the repairs recently made to the Outland School Road bridge.
• The court voted to declare CCSO’s .40 caliber Glocks as surplus to trade them in for 9mm Glocks. A total of 46 weapons will be replaced, and Knight said the total cost with the trade-in will be $4,797, which will come out of CCSO’s drug forfeiture account. He said one reason for the swap is that an FBI study concluded that the recoil on a 9mm makes it easier to stay on target, and the other reason is that ammunition is easier to acquire and cheaper than for a .40.
• The court voted to approve the continuation of the county’s affiliation with Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Imes said that every time a new emergency management director is hired, the county is required to approve a new agreement for CCFR to be the primary search and rescue agency. EM Director Jeff Steen was hired to fill that role earlier this year.
• The court approved the $177,000 purchase of approximately 1.5 acres at 3027 U.S. 641 North. Imes said the price is below the appraised value, and the county is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the purchase.
• The court approved the sheriff’s 2023 budget as presented.
• The court approved the holiday schedule for 2023.
• Winchester noted that with its tasks now completed, the county’s Bicentennial Committee is now disbanded. Imes thanked committee members for all their hard work planning the celebration and producing a book of county history that has nearly sold out.
• Outgoing intern Cesar Villeda was recognized for his service to county government during the fall semester.
• The court affirmed that it would continue meeting at the same days and times next year. The court holds its regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, with a work session taking place at 8 a.m. on the preceding Monday of that week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.