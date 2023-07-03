(TNS) Legendary Chicago rock disc jockey and personality Richard “Dick” Biondi died earlier this week, WLS-AM 890 announced on Facebook Saturday night. He was 90.
Biondi “died peacefully at home on Monday, June 26,” according to the radio station. A cause of death wasn’t given, but in April 2017, Biondi left WLS-AM when hospitalized for what was described as a leg ailment.
“Loving husband of Maribeth, cherished brother of Geri, dear brother-in-law of Ron and Larry (Kathleen), special uncle and cousin of many,” the Facebook post said.
A native of upstate New York, Biondi spent much of his storied 67-year career in Chicago on stations including WLS, WCFL, WMAQ, WBBM and WJMK.
He is credited as one of the earliest radio DJs to play rock music on American airwaves when the genre was still considered controversial.
Biondi has been enshrined in the National Radio Hall of Fame since 2010, the same year the city named an alley south of the old WLS studios near East Lake Street and Garland Court “Dick Biondi Way.”
“His Radio and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voice will remain as part of the soundtrack of our lives,” WLS said.
