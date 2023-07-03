(TNS) Legendary Chicago rock disc jockey and personality Richard “Dick” Biondi died earlier this week, WLS-AM 890 announced on Facebook Saturday night. He was 90.

Biondi “died peacefully at home on Monday, June 26,” according to the radio station. A cause of death wasn’t given, but in April 2017, Biondi left WLS-AM when hospitalized for what was described as a leg ailment.