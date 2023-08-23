Hardin man charged for meth

MURRAY – A Hardin man was charged for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop earlier this week.
According to a news release, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Radio Road just before 8 p.m. Monday, and the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was identified as Terry Turner, 46, of Hardin.
Turner was arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail after being charged with having no operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
