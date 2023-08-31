(TNS) While there’s “no chance” that King Charles III will meet with Prince Harry in London for “peace talks” next month, he may see his estranged, California-based son become the focus of media attention in the U.K. on the first anniversary of his mother’s death.

Harry will be the star speaker at a high-profile public engagement in London on Sept. 7, the eve of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph. Harry will deliver a speech at the WellChild Awards that Thursday night, then fly off to Dusseldorf, Germany, for the opening of the Invictus Games on Sept. 9.

Recommended for you