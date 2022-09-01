UPDATE: The suspect in the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56, of Water Valley. Kentucky State Police said Riley was located in Carbondale, Illinois and was arrested by Illinois State Police. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition to Kentucky to face the charge of second-degree robbery.
HAZEL – The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently on scene at The Murray Bank in Hazel investigating the report of a robbery at that location.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a stripped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee.
In its news release, KSP included screenshots that were retrieved from the bank’s security system, including an image of a tattoo on the suspect's left wrist.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
