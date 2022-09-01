UPDATE: The suspect in the robbery of The Murray Bank in Hazel has been identified as Robert P. Riley, 56, of Water Valley. Kentucky State Police said Riley was located in Carbondale, Illinois and was arrested by Illinois State Police. Riley is being held in Illinois, pending extradition to Kentucky to face the charge of second-degree robbery.

HAZEL – The Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently on scene at The Murray Bank in Hazel investigating the report of a robbery at that location.