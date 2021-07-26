HAZEL – A community group is currently working to raise money to overhaul the playground at the Hazel Community Center.
Alli Robertson serves on the Hazel City Council and is also part of a group called Hazel Cares, which was inspired by a recent comment someone made on the Calloway County Collective Facebook page. Calloway County Collective is a group started by Mary Scott Buck during the COVID-19 pandemic whose volunteers have helped local residents with a wide variety of needs.
“The playground needs a little love, and we’ve known for a while that there needed to be some repairs and upkeep and those types of things done,” Robertson said. “A couple of months ago, there was a post in the Calloway County Collective about it, and I saw so many people commenting, ‘Hey, if there’s a work day scheduled, I’ll help.’ When I saw there were so many people actually willing to put in the elbow grease, I thought, ‘Well, I can raise some money!’
On Saturday, Hazel Cares held a yard sale on Barnett Street down the road from the community center. In addition to buying used items, attendees could drop donations in a jar while picking up hot dogs or drinks.
“When I saw how many people cared about the park and were willing to pitch in, I thought, ‘Well, all we need is to raise some money to get things going,’” Robertson said. “I got a quote from the manufacturers of the playground equipment, and it was a little steeper than what I had expected, so we’re hoping to raise a total of about $13,000. That can do everything we want to do.
“I also had a lady call me who said, ‘I really want to help. I’ve got a group of us and we’re going to set up at Walmart.’ They did that last Saturday and they raised about $500. Then we had the community yard sale, and I’ve had so many people not only donate items, but they’ve just stopped to drop off some money. I’ve had a couple of businesses call me and say, ‘Hey, we’d like to donate to the cause.’
“So we’re going to get there. It may take us a little while, but it’s a good cause. It’s where our kids play and we want them to have a good, safe playground.”
Robertson said the plastic on the playground equipment has started to break apart from years of use, which has exposed the rusty metal underneath. In addition to replacing the equipment like that that can’t be repaired or cleaned up, Hazel Cares’ first priority is to replace the aging swing set, which is made of wood.
“After we get that done, then we’ll worry about paint and hedge-trimming and weed-killing and pressure-washing and all that stuff,” Robertson said.
