Hazel man charged for alleged assault

HAZEL – A Hazel man faces domestic violence charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Wednesday morning.
According to CCSO, deputies responded to a Hazel residence at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a possible physical domestic situation. The investigation led deputies to arrest Hugh Raspberry, 74, of Hazel. He was charged with assault in the fourth degree (minor injury) and strangulation in the first degree.
