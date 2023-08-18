Hazel man faces drug charges

HAZEL – A Hazel man was arrested on drug charges after the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated a call of someone found unconscious at an apartment complex.
According to CCSO, deputies responded at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to an apartment complex in Hazel for a man who appeared to be intoxicated and passed out in the laundry room. The man – later identified as Brandon Jorgensen, 39, of Hazel – was found to have a probation violation warrant and a summons for cold checks out of McCracken County. The search incident to arrest found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
