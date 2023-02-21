MURRAY — A Hazel man faces multiple charges after he allegedly held his ex-girlfriend and her daughter against their will overnight in Murray last week.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from a female Murray resident that stated she and her juvenile daughter had been held against their will overnight. The woman told deputies she had previously broken up with Dorsey Jacob Hutson, 33, of Hazel, but that he had never resided at her home and had no legitimate reason to be there. The woman stated that on Monday, Feb. 13, she and her daughter where at home when they heard the front door alarm sound. She said she then realized Hutson was inside her home, and she attempted to hit the emergency button on the alarm, but Hutson had allegedly ripped it off the wall.
The mother told CCSO she and her daughter ran outside attempting to get help, but Hutson then allegedly threw the woman to the ground and began kicking her. When he stopped, he demanded a ride to Hazel, and the three got into the woman’s vehicle before he allegedly locked them in the back seat. Hutson then allegedly drove recklessly toward Hazel before realizing the vehicle was almost out of gas. After returning to the woman’s residence, Hutson allegedly took her phone and again began striking her.
Hutson allegedly kept the mother and daughter overnight against their will, and the next morning, he allegedly told the woman to take him to Hazel and not to report the incident. After she dropped him off, the woman went to the sheriff’s office, where she filed a report. Hutson was unable to be located and a warrant for his arrest was issued, CCSO said.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, a 911 call was received stating Hutson was again at the victim’s residence. It was reported that the victim had heard a knock at the door, and after she did not answer, he then allegedly kicked in the door and entered the residence. The woman said she grabbed a bat, but Hutson grabbed it, leading to the two struggling over control of the bat. Hutson then allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and began kicking her.
As deputies were en route to the woman’s residence, Hutson left in an unknown direction. Deputies located the vehicle, and the driver would not stop when they tried to pull him over. CCSO said the pursuit went down multiple county roads until it entered Henry County, Tennessee. The pursuit was terminated by deputies when it entered an area with high traffic volume.
Another warrant was issued for Hutson’s arrest, and deputies located him at his residence in Hazel later that day, CCSO said. Hutson was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary in the second degree; unlawful imprisonment in the first degree; fleeing or evading police in the first degree; two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree; and two counts of assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence). He was lodged at the Calloway County Jail.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
