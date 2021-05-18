MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of no new cases of COVID-19 for the period of Saturday through Sunday.
The case count is at 3,498 with 3,439 recovered, nine isolated at home, one hospitalized and 49 deaths.
Look on our Facebook page for cumulative COVID statistics! For the latest calculated positivity rate, refer to the CDC Covid Data Tracker, https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. As of May 7, Calloway’s positivity rate is 1.33%.
For the latest COVID vaccine information and to locate vaccination sites, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine. Vaccine is readily available in our community. So, contact the local medical providers, pharmacies, and the Calloway County Health Department to schedule an appointment.
