MURRAY – As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification of the county’s 50th death related to COVID-19.
“No additional details will be provided for privacy reasons,” CCHD said. “We wish to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
The Calloway County Health Department said it planned to resume case reporting during the weekdays due to the recent increases in cases. A report will be issued later today with the breakdown of cases that occurred over the past weekend. n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.