MURRAY – More than 100 golfers and several sponsors helped raise approximately $32,000 for the Enduring Hope Campaign, which supports the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, at the 10th annual Murray Calloway Foundation Golf Classic Friday, Sept. 17, at Miller Memorial Golf Course.
The tournament, sponsored by McConnell Insurance, had teams playing in a scramble format, teeing off at either a morning or afternoon session. At the end of the day, it was Pinnacle’s (Craig Schwettman, Todd Thomas, Scott Foster and Daniel DeLuca) team who took home the top prize award of $500 with a score of 53. Lunch was catered and donated by Sirloin Stockade for all of the golfers in the tournament. The golf ball drop raised $967 and was sponsored by MedAssist and FirstSource.
The CEO Challenge held on Hole 10 raised an additional $610, and the 555 Contest raised $455. Other cash prize winners included: sixth place, Murtco; 13th place, Credit Bureau Systems; 21st place, Premier Fire; last place, HHS; more than $1,500 in prize money was awarded. The Closest to Pin winner – Jerry Throgmorton with the Innovative Managed Care Solutions team and the long drive was won by Adam Lampkin, Pi Kappa Alpha at MSU.
For more information on the Foundation or to make a donation, call 270-762-1291 or visit www.MCCHEndowment.org.
