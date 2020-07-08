Special to The Ledger
LEXINGTON – While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans, including 75,000 in Kentucky living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, is offering free virtual education programs and support groups by phone in the coming weeks to help all Kentucky caregivers and their families. The Alzheimer’s Association offers a number of education programs that can help those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect so they can be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.
“It is always important that caregivers have access to resources,” said Bari Lewis, director of community outreach for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter. “But right now COVID-19 is altering our lives on a daily basis and meeting the needs of care partners, caregivers and those living with memory loss and dementia is especially critical. Association resources through alz.org and our 24/7 Helpline as well as these programs, offered online and by phone, allow us to connect and provide necessary information and support even amid the current crisis.”
Each virtual education program allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Upcoming virtual education programs and support groups include:
•July 13 – Memory Café
•July 15 – Support Group
•July 16 – COVID-19 & Caregiving
•July 20 – Support Group
•July 23 – UK Rural Telehealth: Staying Connected & Engaged
•July 28 – Support Group
•July 29 – Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
For a complete list of upcoming programs and support groups, or to register for one, call the Alzheimer Association Helpline (800-272-3900).
The Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline offers around-the-clock support for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
In addition to the virtual education classes, the Alzheimer’s Association offers online community resources at alz.org including ALZConnected®, a free online community where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.