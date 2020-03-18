PADUCAH — To assist college students in their medical career development and to foster relationships with future physicians, Baptist Health Paducah will offer its fourth Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy this summer.
Fifteen students from the Jackson Purchase area will be selected.
“This program will give students an inside look at medical careers to help them determine what they want to do and why,” said Dr. Bradley Housman, chief medical officer. “Shadowing a variety of medical professionals will give them a unique perspective as they go through hospital departments, ranging from the Emergency department to Surgery.”
Participation will help students network for future job opportunities and provide valuable experience for applications to graduate programs, he added.
The paid internship will average 24 hours a week for eight weeks.
Applicants must have one semester of college credit with a 3.5 GPA or higher and provide:
• Three letters of reference.
• Essay, 400 words or less, on why they want to be a physician.
• Contact information, including email and cell number.
The materials should be postmarked by April 1, and mailed to Connie Overstreet, Baptist Health Paducah, 2501 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, KY, 42003, or emailed to connie.overstreet@bhsi.com.
A committee will review applicants, and notifications will be issued by April 30.
