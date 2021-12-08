PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center said it is pleased to announce that Cindy Argo, family nurse practitioner, has joined Transitions Health Clinic, serving the community with Bo Richardson III, MD, as the clinic’s provirs.
Argo, who also works at HCMC as a hospitalist team member, comes to Transitions after spending a year and a half at The Neighborhood Clinic in Paris. Prior to coming to Paris in 2020, Argo spent almost 20 years at McKenzie Medical Center in McKenzie, Tennessee.
A native of Ridgely, Tennessee, Argo attended the University of Tennessee-Martin where she received an Associate of Science degree in nursing. She received her BS in nursing from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah; an MS in adult acute care nurse practitioner at the University of Utah; and an MSU in Family Nurse Practitioner at the University of Utah.
Argo worked as a registered nurse at clinics or hospitals in North Dakota, Utah and Arkansas before returning to Tennessee in 1999. From 1985-88, Argo was a military dependent during her husband’s assignments in the Air Force. Locally, Argo has worked at Dyersburg Regional Medical Center in Dyersburg, Tennessee; Murray-Calloway County Hospital and in the emergency department at HCMC.
