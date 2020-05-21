MURRAY — Amber Ashby, APRN, has joined the team at Murray Cardiology Associates and Murray Heart & Vascular at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Ashby graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelors of science in hospitality management & dietetics and from Madisonville Community College with an associate degree of science in nursing. She completed her masters of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama, focused in the Adult Gerontology Acute Care Program.
She has worked at Baptist Health in Madisonville in several areas including critical care and the cardiac cath lab.
In her spare time, Amber enjoys spending time with family and friends, being outdoors and weight lifting. She is engaged to Junior Maynard and lives in Benton with her two goldendoodles.
Ashby is working alongside Dr. Ali Homayuni to diagnose and treat patients throughout the entire continuum of cardiac care.
