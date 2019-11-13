MURRAY — Assured Partners owner Brian Edwards, makes final pledge contribution totaling $3,600 to the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in support of the Dr. Jan Weaver Music and Memory program at Spring Creek Nursing & Rehab Center.
Since June 2015, the Music & Memory program has made 255 iPods for residents at Spring Creek, community members, the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and a few generalized iPods to be used with new residents and in-house residents waiting for a personalized iPod.
This program supports employees at Spring Creek to work with dementia and Alzheimer patients by providing high-quality, person-centered care through digital music technology. These employees will identify those residents who could benefit from the program and work with them to provide iPods with personalized playlists tailored for each one.
For more information on the Music & Memory Program at Spring Creek Health care, or to support this program, contact the Foundation at 270-762-1908.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.