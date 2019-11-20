PADUCAH — Tina Griggs, RN, a nurse with Baptist Health Paducah Home Care, recently received certification as an OASIS (Outcome and Assessment Information Set) Specialist-Clinical (COS-C).
Griggs is the only nurse at Baptist Health Paducah Home Care to receive this certification, which is the premier, nationally standardized test that evaluates an individual’s knowledge of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines.
Griggs has been a registered nurse since 1992, and received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Murray State University in 2009.
Baptist Health Paducah Home Care provides home health services in a 10-county area in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
