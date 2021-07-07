PADUCAH  — Baptist Health Paducah has once again earned a three-year accreditation in breast ultrasound from the American College of Radiology (ACR).

 Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive medical test that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help physicians diagnose and better treat medical conditions. Ultrasound imaging of the breast produces a picture of the internal structures of the breast. 

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. Board-certified physicians and medical physicists, who are experts in the field, award the accreditation to facilities meeting ACR “Practice Parameters and Technical Standards” after a peer-review evaluation.

 The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The college serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.  