PADUCAH — One in every four women experience the loss of a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth.
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, a good time to learn how to help families dealing with the loss of a child. Families, who experience a loss at Baptist Health Paducah, receive resources, including information on grief counseling, and a memory box in honor of their child. Follow-up support is provided after discharge, if needed.
“At Baptist Health, our hearts hurt with these bereaved families,” said Kimberly Coram, a lactation consultant and member of the bereavement services team. “We do all we can to be a comforting presence in their time of grief. If you know someone who has experienced a miscarriage or lost an infant, be a listening ear. They might want to talk about it. Or provide silent companionship. Often your mere presence and acknowledgement of their loss can be comforting.”
The Samantha Elizabeth Riley Bereavement Family Room also is available for families. Roy and Jennifer Riley of Murray donated funds for the room in memory of their oldest child who was delivered stillborn at Baptist Health Paducah on April 7, 1994. The bereavement room is a quiet place for families to spend time in the hospital with their infant before making funeral arrangements.
“This room gives families the privacy they need, as they begin to process the news of a loss, and gives them a place to relax and support each other in their grief,” Coram said. “Since families are experiencing the unimaginable – not being able to take their baby home – we want to provide whatever comfort we can, whether that be physical, emotional or spiritual support. Our chaplains and nurses are instrumental in this.”
To donate bereavement items, such as blankets, gowns, hats and keepsakes, or for more information, contact Bereavement Services at 270-415-4680.
