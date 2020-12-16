PADUCAH — While we are sure the elves are practicing social distancing and masks are strictly enforced around the North Pole, Baptist Health Paducah wants Santa and kids alike to remain healthy in the weeks leading up to Christmas day.
According to the CDC, families are at high risk when gathering in large crowds when it is difficult to remain spaced at least six feet apart, especially with attendees traveling from outside the area, so precautions need to be taken this year to keep everyone safe.
Since Santa Claus likes to visit shopping malls and town squares that draw large crowds, and since he tends to be in the higher-risk group for contracting COVID-19, we can protect him and our families with these suggestions.
Write
a
letter
The U.S. Postal Service will deliver a letter from Santa Claus, postmarked from the North Pole. First, kids have to write a letter to Santa with specific details on what they want for Christmas. Then, mail the letter to 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. Be sure to include a return address and a stamp.
Schedule
a
phone
call
If letter writing is not your thing, you can chat with Santa on the phone. Reserve a JingleRing at www.jinglering.com with either a recorded message or live call, to provide a fun, customized experience for your family.
Virtual
visit
For the first time in almost 160 years, Santa Claus will not be at Macy’s, but this holiday leader is not letting the Christmas season pass by without incorporating magic from the North Pole. They are launching Macy’s Santaland at Home, so families can enjoy a free interactive meeting with Santa and a tour of his workshop from the comfort and safety of home through December 24. You can find it at www.macys.com/social/santa-land/.
Precautions
for
in-person
Santa
visits
For those who see Santa in-person this year, here are some considerations you will want to keep in mind:
• Ensure the venue is limiting crowds and has proper sanitization protocols in place.
• See if the venue accepts reservations to limit crowds.
• Make sure the venue is taking everyone’s temperature upon entry.
• Social distancing should be enforced while families wait in line.
• Choose a place where children can have a contact-free experience, like visiting with Santa from behind a clear protective barrier, instead of sitting on his knee.
•Select a venue where face coverings are required for all guests.
• Wash your hands immediately after the visit.
