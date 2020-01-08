PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah will host a free telemedicine program about the stages of Alzheimer’s disease from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in Meeting Room A, located at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium.
This educational session will include what to expect as the disease progresses from a behavioral and functional standpoint. There also will be tips on how to support your loved one throughout the disease. A question and answer session will follow the program.
The program is free, but registration is requested by Jan. 16 by emailing Sally.Scherer@uky.edu or phoning 859-323-5550. Phone 270-575-8370 for directions.
The educational session is provided by the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging.
