PADUCAH — Baptist Health Wound Care is helping raise awareness of diabetes and diabetic foot ulcers by providing tips for National Diabetes Awareness Month in November to help at-risk patients living with diabetes detect wounds earlier, receive better treatment options and avoid complications such as infections, amputations and decreased quality of life.
An estimated 30.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes; including 7.2 million who are unaware they are living with the disease. Nearly 40 percent of patients seen in the hospital’s outpatient wound care department are diabetic.
Patients are urged to keep all scheduled appointments with primary care providers to help monitor and control their blood sugars. Diabetic ulcers present unique challenges and have a very high recurrence rate. Proper wound care is imperative to healing these ulcers and to avoiding further complications in the future. Baptist Health Wound Care recommends the following to help prevent diabetic foot ulcers:
• Stop smoking immediately.
• Comprehensive foot examinations each time you visit your healthcare provider (at least four times a year).
• Daily self-inspections of the feet or have a family member perform the inspection.
• Regular care of the feet, including cleaning toenails and taking care of corns and calluses.
• Choose supportive, proper footwear (shoes and socks).
• Take steps to improve circulation, such as eating healthier and exercising on a regular basis.
If you or a loved one have a wound that will not heal, contact Baptist Health Wound Care at 270.575.2414. A physician referral is not required.
