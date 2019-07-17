MURRAY –Bariatric Solutions office to offer group Medical Nutrition Therapy class for those considering weight loss surgery. Rebecca Wright, RD, LD will provide a presentation entitled, “Weight Loss Surgery and Diabetes.”
The class will be held on Monday, July 29 from 10-11 a.m. in the Education Room of the Bariatric Solutions office, located in Suite 100 West of the Medical Arts Building. The class is insurance billable and a Medical Nutrition Therapy referral is required to attend. Space is limited and registration is required.
For more information and to register for the class, call the Bariatric Solutions office at 270-762-1547.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.