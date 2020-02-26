MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Bariatric Office is now offering a non-surgical medical weight loss program.
This program starts with a comprehensive examination by an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) who will work with participants to set weight loss goals and provide educational materials. On the second visit, participants will meet with a Registered Dietitian who will create a personalized nutrition plan. Regular appointments with the team will be scheduled every 2 to 4 weeks for encouragement and motivation.
Services Provided include:
• Personalized diet plan
• Meeting with an Exercise Specialist
• Comprehensive care.
Who Qualifies for the Program?
• Patients with Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or greater
• Individuals 18 years of age and older
• Patients with a physician referral
Losing weight can be a challenge and at Bariatric Solutions, participants have the opportunity to team up with specialists to achieve weight loss goals.
For more information, call Bariatric Solutions at 270-762-1547.
Participants interested may also discuss weight loss goals with their healthcare provider and request a referral to the Bariatric Solutions Medical Weight Loss Program. Referrals can be faxed to 270-767-3635.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.