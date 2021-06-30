PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah is offering Safe Sitter babysitting classes for boys and girls, grades six through eight, next month.
The class includes safety skills to prevent unsafe situations, childcare skills with tips to manage behavioral issues, and life and business skills, such as how to discuss fees and how to greet employers. Registered nurses, who are Certified Safe Sitter instructors, will teach the class with fun games and role playing exercises.
The one-day classes will take place at the hospital from 8 a.m. to noon July 13, and noon to 4 p.m. July 26 and 27. Class size is limited, so pre-registration is required. The fee is $30. For more information and to register, phone 270-575-8444 or email Rhonda.Brooks@bhsi.com.
