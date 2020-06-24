MURRAY — For the past year, Dr. Dina Byers has served as the interim dean of the Murray State University School of Nursing and Health Professions.
The interim tag is now off. As of June 5, Byers is now the permanent dean after the Board of Regents gave its approval.
“Thank you all,” Byers said, shortly after joining the meeting via a video conference. “I just wanted to let you know that I have been part of the Murray State community for some time now. I am a graduate of the (bachelor of science in nursing) and (master of science in nursing) programs here at Murray State and I grew into the person I am today because of that.
“It will be my mission to serve as a positive leader for our students and to do what they need to be successful. I’m very excited about continuing to serve Murray State in the school of nursing and health professions.”
Byers earned her BSN in 1999 and her MSN in 2004. She then obtained her PhD in 2008 from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
Byers was given the interim dean position in 2019 upon the retirement of Dr. Marcia Hobbs, who served 23 years in that position.
Along with leading the nursing school, Byers has also been instrumental in guiding the health professions side through a rather time-consuming task. Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson talked about how Byers has been involved with the accreditation of the masters of occupational therapy program at Murray State’s Paducah campus.
“For the past several months, she has had to work on the accreditation of the masters of occupational therapy. This has been a very difficult accreditation process and that’s been because it’s the first time this program has gone through the accreditation,” Jackson told the Regents. “It’s a very tough process that involves several viewers … provosts, associate provosts, the dean, and myself met regularly and often and that program is now fully accredited for the next several years.
“Dean Byers, thank you.”
Byers began her career at Murray State in 2008 as an assistant professor before becoming an associate professor in 2013.
