MURRAY — Dr. Michael Bobo, oral & maxillofacial surgeon from Murray, hosted a continuing education symposium for dentists, dental hygienists and ancillary dental staff from western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee in May at the CFSB Center’s Murray Room on the Murray State University campus.
During the seminar, Dr. Robert C. Vogel, a nationally recognized restorative dentist from Palm Beach, Florida, shared strategic ways for dentists to improve implant prosthetics and enhance clinical outcomes.
The event was sponsored by Straumann, a national supplier of dental implants, Nashville Dental Incorporated (NDI) and Russellville Dental Laboratory (RDL).
More than 70 dental health professions were in attendance at this year’s event. Bobo said.
“Dr. Vogel was a real treat! We appreciate Straumann, Nashville Dental and Russellville Dental Labs continued support and for helping us to provide informative presenters like Dr. Vogel to our local dental community,” Bobo said.
Dr. Bobo has offices in Murray and Union City, Tennessee and can be reached at 270-759-4063. For additional information, the office’s web address is www.kytnoralsurgery.com.
