MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House and Brookdale Senior Living are collaborating to host a free community seminar and dinner on end of life planning.
The seminar, Starting the Conversation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Brookdale Senior Living. A free dinner will be provided to all attendees at 5 p.m.
There will be several guest speakers on site to answer questions and topics will include the following:
• Introduction of Starting the Conversation – Kerry Lambert, Chaplain at MCCH.
• Conversation Project – Charlotte Rhodes, Hospice Social Worker.
• Hospice Information – Sherri Boyd, Hospice Director.
Each participant will receive also receive a free booklet, as well as, be eligible for door prizes.
For more information or to RSVP and reserve a free lunch, call Brookdale at 270-759-1555 by Nov. 11 or email marketing@murrayhospital.org.
