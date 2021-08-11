MURRAY - Samantha Burnett, COTA has recently attended the Complete Lymphedema Certification Course. The course is an intensive 135-hour certification training medical professionals to successfully treat and manage lymphedema affecting different parts of the body, as well as other related conditions. Burnett is available to provide Lymphedema Therapy at the Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine at the Wellness Center.
Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in one of your arms or legs. Sometimes both arms or both legs swell. The most common cause in America is breast cancer related surgery involving the removal of lymph nodes. It results from a mechanical insufficiency of your lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. The insufficiency prevents lymph fluid from draining well, and the fluid buildup leads to swelling.
While there is presently no cure for lymphedema, it can be managed with early diagnosis and complete decongestive therapy of the affected limb.
For more information on the treatment for lymphedema or to find out more, call the Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine at 270-762-1854.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.