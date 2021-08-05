MURRAY — If it seems Murray-Calloway County Hospital Senior Philanthropic Officer Lisa Shoemaker has been extra upbeat the past few days, well, she has good reason.
A project very near and very dear to her heart has entered new and altogether exciting territory as the construction of the Regional Cancer Center at MCCH has progressed to the actual building phase. Ground was broken last week and, along with it, new donations have been secured for the project’s fundraiser, the Enduring Hope Campaign. This has pushed the campaign’s amount of funds raised so far to the $750,000 mark after sitting at about $600,000 for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic basically putting a freeze on the campaign’s pursuit of $6 million for the project.
However, even though Shoemaker, who spent several years in banking before coming to the hospital last year, is actually employed at MCCH, she has a very personal stake in this project.
“Cancer has touched my family through just about every generation,” Shoemaker said on Monday after watching Enduring Hope Chair Donna Herndon sign the papers on an $18,822.05 qualified charitable distribution from an IRA she and her late husband, Woody, had established several years earlier. That completed a $50,000 pledge to the campaign over a three-year period.
“My mother passed away from cancer, I’ve had cancer and my brother is battling it right now, so it goes to show that it’s something we all deal with and we want the best treatment possible to take care of it.”
Shoemaker’s bout with cancer came in 2017 — breast cancer — while she was serving on the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. However, she said she was lucky.
“My cancer was caught very early and I was able to have it completely treated with surgery. I didn’t have to have chemotherapy or radiation,” she said, adding that this helped her avoid a very difficult road to recovery. “If I’d had (to undergo those types of treatments), I couldn’t have gone to Nashville or Paducah or even Houston. I was a single mom, I had a kid at home who was playing softball all of the time. I didn’t have time for that.”
All of her treatment was performed in Murray.
“It means a lot to have it right here and we’ve got some of the best surgeons. In fact, I couldn’t have asked for a better surgeon,” she said of longtime MCCH general surgeon Dr. David Koelsch. “It’s not just surgeries with him. He gives you his cell number, he met me at the ER when I was having issues (following her surgery) and would come in on his days off to do that, and, going through this myself, I realize that this is not about just being a number.
“That means a lot to have a relationship like that with the people who treat you and, being in a small community, this is where you want to get that treatment.”
That is why she said she is very excited to be part of the Enduring Hope Campaign, which she said has also given her the added bonus of working closely with Herndon, something she has done in the past.
“I worked for her at Murray State when she was in charge of the alumni department,” Shoemaker recalled of her time as a student at her hometown’s four-year university. Shoemaker is an alum of Murray High School.
“She also was helping me before I got to Murray State. Yeah, she highly encouraged to be in the (Murray-Calloway County Fair) queen contest my senior year of high school, so I did and I was actually one of the finalists! So we have a long history and I love working with Donna. Everybody knows Donna and Donna knows everybody.
“There couldn’t be a better person to head this campaign than Donna Herndon … there just couldn’t. (In late 2018) Keith Travis was the (chief philanthropic officer) and he asked me, ‘Who would be a good person to do this?’ I said I can’t think of anybody except one, and I told Keith that I thought Donna would be it.”
The pace on this project began rapidly quickening in May when hospital CEO Jerry Penner revealed at that month’s Board of Trustees meeting that the bidding process for the construction of the center was about to begin. Bids were received in mid-June and, by late June, Pinnacle Construction of Benton, which has handled numerous projects for the hospital over the years, was approved as the contractor for the project by a unanimous vote of the board about a week later.
The center is being established where the emergency room of the hospital was located for many years near the intersection of South Eighth and Elm streets. The center is currently situated in a building across from the North Tower parking lot on South Ninth Street.
The total cost of the project is about $13 million but Enduring Hope is designed to raise $6 million of that.
Penner said the idea in upgrading the center follows Shoemaker’s experience of being treated near home.
“The idea is we get big-city results with small-town care,” he said. “That’s what people miss with this idea. With most of the cancers we deal with here, there are certain prescribed regimens we’ve got to follow and I don’t care whether you’re M.D. Anderson (a world-renowned cancer center in Houston) or the Mayo Clinic (another world-known medical facility in Minnesota), you can get that same care right here at Murray-Calloway.
“That’s what people tend to lose sight of … they think bigger is better. No, better is better and that’s what I’ve been telling people for many years.”
Since the groundbreaking last week, new images have emerged of how the new center will appear. This includes an artist rendering that gives an aerial perspective of the various rooms that will comprise the center and Shoemaker said they all have something in common.
“Every single room in the facility is going to have a name on it,” she said of how donors will be recognized for their financial gifts to the project. “And there a lot of different options. We’ve got one room that’s going to have a fireplace and we’ve had one donor commit to the fireplace.
“Also, I don’t know exactly where it’s going to go but we’re going to have what I’ll call a ‘Dove Tree.’ We haven’t set a price for that but that’s going to be for people who give smaller amounts. They can still get recognition.”
Shoemaker said this idea mimics something she saw when visiting Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital on the Vanderbilt University Medical Center campus in Nashville, only it utilized butterflies. The dove is the symbol of the Enduring Hope Campaign.
“At Monroe, they’ve got these pillars in the lobby with all of these butterflies and all of those butterflies are sponsored. Well, we’ve got doves, so I figure we can have a dove tree.”
