MURRAY — In discussing the cardiology program Murray-Calloway County Hospital would be instituting, Jerry Penner did not hide the main goal of this service during the annual City/County Meeting in December.
The program is being started to do one big thing — cut the amount of transfers to larger hospitals, particularly due to cardiac cases. About a month into the service being instituted, it appears that the mission has been accomplished.
“In January 2019, we had the highest transfer month we ever experienced. That happened during what turned out to be the highest volume month we had in fiscal year 2019,” Penner said during last Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees. “And this year, we started out the same way. January was a very, very high-volume month for us, but the number of transfers was cut in half.”
In addressing this issue in December, Penner said transfers for cardiac cases to such facilities as Baptist Health Paducah, Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee and others proved to be a massive hit to the hospital’s finances in ’19. Seeing that many patients leave Murray was a major reason the hospital finished the year about $2 million below budget.
The hospital brought a heavy hitter to the mix in Dr. Ali Homayuni, who has earned strong acclaim for his work in New York City, as well as McComb, Mississippi. He was in charge of heart facilities in both locations for a combined 28 years.
Last Wednesday, he joined the trustees for a time to discuss the program, named Murray Cardiology Associates.
“In looking at Murray-Calloway, I noticed that you’ve got a large area that is being underserved (in cardiac care). Now, you’ve got 24/7 care,” Homayuni said, adding that not only is the heart catherization lab at the hospital providing the hospital with a weapon it did not have previously, but the overall program is built for other areas. “Prevention is really our biggest goal, so we’re doing that. I’m also impressed with our outreach programs, such as the home visits that are designed to reduce readmission rates. That’s an obvious benefit to the hospital. We also have a rehab program to keep people healthy after they have experienced a problem.
“Your team here is phenomenal. They have really developed and melded into a first-rate cardiac team. I have worked at some of the best heart hospitals, and this is one of the best places I’ve seen. I’ve enjoyed working here so far and I’m going to be here for a long time.”
Homayuni also said the goal in emergency heart cases is to have an artery blockage open within 90 minutes of the patient arriving at the hospital. Penner said the first emergency case Homayuni handled was resolved in 44 minutes. The next day, at 4:30 a.m., another was completed in 58 minutes.
“That’s where we are able to save lives. It doesn’t matter what time of day, our team can be here in 20 minutes,” Homayuni said.
“We did our first interventional procedure here on the 5th of February, so that was a landmark thing for us,” Penner said. “For Murray-Calloway County Hospital, that was the first in 110 years that has happened. So we really appreciate the effort there.”
Penner also wanted the board to know that even when cases do not end successfully, the efforts of the staff are still appreciated. He produced a message that was left with one of the hospital’s secretaries from the daughter of a patient who died. The message was to Homayuni.
“She wanted him to know that he went above and beyond any expectations and that his bedside manner was extraordinary,” the message read. “(The daughter) stated that Dr. Homayuni comes highly recommended by her family, and they will spread the word.”
“We offered to let the folks speak to Dr. H, but they declined. So, Dr. H, I’ve given you the message,” Penner said, directing his comments to Homayuni. “These are the most difficult situations, where you lose a patient, yet their family is still grateful to our physicians and the people that come in touch with them? It almost takes my breath away.”
Amber Ashby has also joined the Murray Cardiology Associates team as a nurse practitioner.
