PADUCAH – Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes is once again the grateful recipient of a generous grant from the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation.
The grant, which totals $134,810 funds two vital roles: a spiritual care counselor in palliative care at Lourdes Hospital and a hospice spiritual counselor at The Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. The specially trained counselors provide spiritual support patients in a palliative and hospice care and their families.
“We thank the Carson-Myre Foundation for allowing Mercy Health-Hospice, Paducah to continue addressing the spiritual needs of patients suffering from chronic and serious illness by funding these positions,” said Hospice Director Kay Williams. “We have served 438 patients in the last year at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center and 2106 patients in palliative care. They offer a special ministry for every patient and family in their time of greatest need.”
Jane Carson-Myre, in accord with her husband, Dr. Louis Myre, established the trust that is now the resource for the Carson-Myre Charitable Foundation. She was the daughter of Luther F. Carson, whose generosity helped many people in the Western Kentucky region and beyond. Jane chose to carry on that legacy of generosity by establishing the organization that bears her name.
By supporting Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes, you invest in the health and wellbeing of your family, friends and neighbors in Paducah, Kentucky, and the surrounding area. For information on how you can help Lourdes Hospital provide our community with the highest quality care, please visit foundation.mercy.com/paducah/give-now.aspx.
