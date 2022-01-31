PARIS, Tenn. – Those wishing to take charge of their chronic conditions can now do so more easily than ever with online classes with Henry County Medical Center and GrowWell beginning Thursday, Jan. 13.
These classes will be offered virtually in partnership with the GrowWell Telehealth Network and will last for six weeks, with classes taking place each Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon. Free learning materials are provided to each participant and the class is free to all attendees.
The Living Well with Chronic Conditions class is a fun, skill-building program designed for persons with chronic disease. The program helps individuals take responsibility for day-to-day care of their chronic condition and allows them to gain skills necessary to self-manage their condition and work effectively with their health care providers.
Anyone with a chronic condition can take part in this online class offering. Chronic conditions may include but are not limited to conditions such as cancer, asthma, depression, anxiety, COPD, arthritis, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart disease, obesity, and more. Taking part in these classes gives participants the opportunity to benefit from group support as well as instruction from individuals trained in teaching how to manage chronic conditions.
The class is free to attend virtually but registration is required. To register, call the HCMC FindLine at 731-644-3463.
GrowWell TN is a West Tennessee Rural Health Delta Initiative funded by the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy of the Health Resources and Services Administration. Grow Well serves the 18 rural West Tennessee counties and focuses on programs to address needs identified by providers and residents of the region including school-based health services to proactively prevent obesity and address behavioral health among at-risk children, care coordination, chronic disease self-management, access to affordable medicines, access to medical specialists, and transportation assistance.
The target population for GrowWell TN is adults and children in rural communities throughout the region who are at risk for obesity or those who have chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.
The GrowWell Telehealth Network was formed through HRSA funding from a Rural Health Network Development grant in 2020 for the Paris and Henry County Healthcare Foundation, Inc. Its goal is to increase access to quality, affordable healthcare and specialty services via telehealth throughout West Tennessee.
Partners include:
• Henry County Medical Center
• Hardeman County Community Health Center
• Lifespan, Inc.
• Uniti Health
• Dietician Associates, Inc.
• Le Bonheur Community Health and Well-Being
For more information about this service and the GrowWell Telehealth Network, visit www.hcmc-tn.org or http://www.growwelltn.org/telehealth/. You can also call 731-644-8300.
