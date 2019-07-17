MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomes Danielle Craig, MSN, FNP-C to Murray Urology.
Craig graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor of science in nursing and completed her master of science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner from Tennessee Technology University in Cookeville, Tennessee.
She has also worked at Tru Health as a nurse practitioner at Paris Healthcare and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee and previously at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah as a Registered Nurse.
In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and friends and doing medical mission work. She is married to husband Bryan and they have one child, Ansen, who is 2.
Craig, MSN, FNP-C has joined Murray Urology located in the MCCH Medical Arts Building at 300 S. Eighth St., 107 East Wing. For more information contact the MCCH marketing department at 270-762-1381.
