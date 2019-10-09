MURRAY – Ed Davis, Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees member, and his daughter, Kim, recently donated approximately 50 books to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House Memorial Library for the patients, visitors, and family members. The books were donated in memory of his late wife, Mary, and Kim’s mother who spent her final days at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
The library was named in memory of Dr. Charles Clark, M.D. who was born in Calloway County and after completing medical school at the University of Tennessee in Memphis, he began his practice in 1951. In 1980, he became the first hospice medical director at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and continued in this role throughout his medical career. He retired in 1992 due to health problems and passed away on Oct. 18, 1992, at the age of 69.
For more information about the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House library, or to find out more on how you can support Hospice, contact the Foundation at 270-227-0253 or visit our website at www.murrayhospital.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.