MURRAY — A proverbial bone of contention with Murray-Calloway County Hospital in recent years has been how its performance has been judged by a Medicare group.
Medicare oversees the star ratings for hospitals nationally and it posts these on its website annually. MCCH has had a 2 out of 5 the past few years, and needless to say, has not been pleased about it.
Its leadership believes it should be not only higher, but much higher on that scale. However, in situations like this, one sometimes has to settle for slow progress, and it appears MCCH’s climb up the ladder has begun.
In the last meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees in November, Jeff Eye, the hospital’s vice president of patient care had some good news.
“We will be back to a 3 star,” Eye said as he gave an analysis of how these rankings are determined. One thing he noted that seemed to raise eyebrows was that, in many cases, MCCH was actually registering 4 stars. “So when you’d look at the rankings, you’d see our 2-star rating, but then, when you looked at all of the individual elements, we were performing at or above a lot of the hospitals (in the area, most of whom were ranked higher).”
Eye also prefaced his presentation by saying that MCCH is not the only hospital in America questioning these ratings.
“(Medicare) is getting a lot of pressure to either get rid of that program or change it, based on the methodology,” he said, looking at MCCH’s situation. “When we were moved to a 2 star, there were two things that really hurt us. One was our patient satisfaction scores and the other was readmission penalties. So one thing I always look at is the date ranges, and one thing I’m seeing is that you’re not looking at the same date and time for these metrics. Some of them go back to 2015 and some are as new as the beginning of this year.”
For MCCH, the patient satisfaction score is puzzling. For several years, its Balanced Score Card that is compiled monthly includes that measure. It has been at record levels. In addition, CEO Jerry Penner said that the latest survey of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAPs) is projecting MCCH to score in the 75th percentile nationally.
“That’s rarified air for us,” Penner said. “In the past, the best we’ve had is 72, so we know we will beat the state average as well, which is around 70.”
“Our HCAPs scores (as far as individual metrics) at the end of 2017 and most of ’18 all moved up to 4 star except for responsiveness of communication with medication and discharge information,” Eye said. “Now, 2018 was a really good patient satisfaction year for us and ’19 was even better, so these will continue to move up. Like Mr. Penner said, we’re in the top 25 percent of hospitals for ’19 with our patient satisfaction score.”
Readmissions is also something MCCH has been combatting on several fronts. Eye said the biggest problem for the hospital has not necessarily been that patients are having to come back to the hospital after being treated for something earlier, it is the length of time they are having to stay that second time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.