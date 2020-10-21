MURRAY — The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is hosting a virtual telethon “Call Out Cancer” this week on the MCCH FaceBook page.
The FaceBook Live event will last for an hour nightly from 5-6 p.m. The telethon will feature different personalities and nightly entertainment.
The funds raised will go directly to the Enduring Hope Campaign to build a new Regional Cancer Center. Peer-to- peer fundraising opportunities are also available and details will be included on the MCCH Facebook page.
In addition, entertainment will include the following:
• Sixforty1, Playhouse in the Park, Kayla Little, Melanie Davis and Fate McAfee, Todd Hill, Brent Webster and more.
The title sponsors for the campaign are David Taylor Chrysler and Dwain Taylor, who have supported the Foundation’s Murray Half Marathon and golf tournament fundraising events as well. Nightly community sponsors for the virtual telethon, include the following:
Monday – MarketHouse Realty
Tuesday – FNB
Wednesday – McConnell Insurance
Thursday – CFSB
Friday - Pella.
The Enduring Hope “Call Out Cancer” telethon will support the building of a new regional cancer center to care for families within the region. The funds will support new cancer technology including a new linear accelerator, chemotherapy room, and infusion center.
“Although 2020 has looked a little different…we’re moving forward in the fight against cancer and now more than ever, we understand the importance of staying close to home for treatment. We’re asking for your help to build a new cancer center,” said Jerry Penner, CEO of MCCH.
Door prizes for each donation may include coolers, tumblers, and various MCCH logo merchandise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.