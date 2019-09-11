MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomes Kristen Fridy, PA-C to Murray Orthopaedics.
Mrs. Fridy graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor of science in health sciences and completed her masters of science in physician assistant studies from Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee.
She has worked as a certified physician assistant since 2013 in various roles including Baptist Health of Paducah and Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic. In her new role, she will work at Murray Orthopaedics and assist in follow-up care of patients as well as surgery.
In her spare time, Fridy enjoys spending time with friends and family, the lake, and traveling. She is married to husband Grant and they have one son, Jackson.
Fridy, PA-C has joined Murray Orthopaedics located in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 284 West. For more information, contact the hospital marketing department at 270-762-1381.
