MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Peggy Futrell as the September 2019 Employee of the Month.
Futrell is a licensed practical nurse on the fifth floor Med Surg unit of the hospital. She has been caring for patients for 31 years.
Futrell’s co-worker shared these comments:
“Peggy is ALWAYS willing to help her coworkers. Almost every time she is asked to work an extra day or change her schedule, she does. She has a wonderful caring and positive attitude. She is a caring and wonderful nurse and co-worker!!”
