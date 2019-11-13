Futrell MCCH Employee of the Month

Peggy Futrell, LPN, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Employee of the Month for September, fourth from left, is pictured with fellow nurses and co-workers.

 Photo provided

MURRAY Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently named Peggy Futrell as the September 2019 Employee of the Month. 

Futrell is a licensed practical nurse on the fifth floor Med Surg unit of the hospital. She has been caring for patients for 31 years.  

Futrell’s co-worker shared these comments: 

“Peggy is ALWAYS willing to help her coworkers. Almost every time she is asked to work an extra day or change her schedule, she does. She has a wonderful caring and positive attitude. She is a caring and wonderful nurse and co-worker!!” 

For more information contact the Marketing Department at 270-762-1381.  

 

