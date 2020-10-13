MURRAY — The Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit at Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) joined with National Alliance on Mental Illness to recognize Mental Health Awareness Week. This year, the numbers of Americans impacted by mental health conditions is on the rise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and more people than ever need help.
In honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week on Oct. 4-10, NAMI and participants across the country raised awareness about mental illness warning signs and symptoms.
This year’s theme for MIAW was “What People with Mental Illness Want You to Know.” Too often, people with mental illness are marginalized, isolated and discriminated against because their conditions are misunderstood by the general public.
One in five adults experience mental illness every year. Although many people today understand that mental illness is a medical condition, there are still many stigmatizing misconceptions and stereotypes at large. By amplifying the voices of people with lived experience during this week, NAMI hopes to increase awareness, empathy and compassion for those with mental illness.
The Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit at MCCH works with variations of those with a mental illness. It is an inpatient geriatric-psychiatric program for short-term care. It is a hospital-based program for individuals 55 and older who are experiencing emotional or behavioral problems. The 12-bed inpatient was specially designed to meet the needs of geriatric-psychiatric patients with a separate dining area, a recreational therapy room and comfortable patient rooms. The program provides short-term, comprehensive care for older patients in a secure setting.
The unit admits patients whose primary diagnosis is psychiatric. Signs and symptoms that may indicated treatment is needed include:
•Major depression
•Psychotic episodes
•Suicidal thoughts or attempts
•Mood instability
•Mania
•Verbal or physical aggression
•Hallucinations
•Increased confusion
•Behavioral issues related to dementia
•Delusions or paranoia.
Features of the behavioral health unit include:
• Nurses’ station
• Recreational therapy room
• Group and community dining area
• Quiet room.
Learn more about Mental Illness Awareness Week and NAMI through the NAMI HelpLine at 800-950-NAMI (6264).
For more information about the Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit at MCCH, call 270-762-1220.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. Join the conversation at nami.org | facebook.com/nami | instagram.com/namicommunicate | twitter.com/namicommunicate #MIAW #NotAlone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.