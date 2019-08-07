PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center has earned silver recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state, through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
Between October 2018 and April 2019, HCMC participated in HRSA’s WPFL Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors. HCMC earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and prompting during the campaign period.
HCMC was one of more than 1,480 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 378 organizations to earn silver recognition. Last year, HCMC received bronze recognition and is excited about increasing donor awareness this year to reach the silver recognition.
“We are honored to receive this recognition and very proud of the work done by Gina and Lori to ensure our staff and community members are aware of the critical need for donors,” said Neely Ashby, CNO at HCMC.
This campaign is a special effort of HRSA’s Workplace Partnership for Life to mobilize the nation’s hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors and ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant. The campaign unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. Working together, the teams leverage their communications resources and outreach efforts to most effectively spread word of the critical need for donors.
This year’s Hospital Organ Donation Campaign added more than 48,000 registrations to state registries and the Puerto Rico registry, which also includes registrations from the U.S. Virgin Islands. The campaign has generated more than 492,000 registrations since its inception in 2011 and unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. Henry County Medical Center worked with Tennessee Donor Services on the campaign to leverage its outreach efforts.
Every 10 minutes, another person is added to the organ transplant list, reaffirming the critical and growing need for registered organ, eye, and tissue donors. For more information about the Hospital Campaign, visit www.organdonor.gov/hospitals. n
