PARIS, Tenn. – The Henry County Medical Center Home Health and Hospice is participating in the national We Honor Veterans program.
We Honor Veterans is a national awareness program that focuses on strengthening partnerships and networking with other veteran organizations to enhance veterans and their families’ care and availability of services. The goal of participants is to recognize veterans’ “unique needs and challenges and guide them with a respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment leading to a more peaceful end-of-life journey,” a news release said. HCMC Home Health and Hospice has been awarded the “Level Three” status in the program for its ongoing veterans service and outreach activities.
