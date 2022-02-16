PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center’s 2021 advertising campaign promoting behavioral health won Gold at the Hospital Marketing National Conference held last October. Members of the HCMC Marketing and Public Relations Department were on hand to accept the award for Best Service Line Campaign.
HCMC’s winning campaign, titled #SilenceTheShameTN, focused on behavioral health. The hospital tapped local marketing agency Crove Media for assistance. HCMC’s national partner, Relevate Health Group, was also involved in producing the service line campaign, which highlighted a community health issue and community priority action planning area as part of the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development Program.
“This was a total team effort, which includes partners from our hospital marketing staff as well as our marketing partners at Crove Media and Relevate,” said Tory Daughrity, HCMC’s director of marketing and public relations. “We were also honored to make a presentation to the conference regarding our behavioral health campaign and being recognized by this award.”
DTC Perspectives, Inc., the leading conference, training and publishing company for the consumer marketing of hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare products, announced the winners of its eighth annual Advertising Awards on Oct. 13.
“We’re proud to recognize the best hospital marketing across the country,” said Bob Ehrlich, CEO of DTC Perspectives. “With imminent change to our healthcare system, it’s more important now than ever for hospitals to be positioning and branding themselves in the eyes of consumers.”
The DTC National Advertising Awards are designed to recognize communication excellence in a field with multiple constituencies, varying needs, and significant challenges. The 2021 Ad Awards showcase exemplary work spanning multiple media and strategic categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze winners, as well as honorable mentions, were announced during the awards ceremony held on Oct 13.
HCMC’s behavioral health initiative has been a featured presentation at many local civic organizations as well as a conference presentation at the Rural Health of Tennessee Annual Conference held in November 2021. In 2022, the Marketing and Public Relations team will also showcase this presentation at the Qsource TennCare Health Plan meeting in February as well as National Rural Health Association’s 45th annual Conference and Rural Hospital Innovations Summit to be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico in May. Additionally, HCMC’s project has been selected for a spotlight video highlighting the accomplishments of the program by the FORHP and DRCHSD programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.