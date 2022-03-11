PARIS, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center’s PR/Marketing Department recently collected four more awards for its digital marketing efforts in 2021.
HCMC’s winning entries were announced in the Second Annual Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards, with the hospital competing against nearly 1,000 healthcare and medical institutions across the country. Judges for the HDM Awards consisted of a national panel of healthcare marketers, creative directors, as well as marketing and advertising professionals.
HCMC, under the leadership of Tory Daughrity, the Director of HCMC’s Marketing and Public Relations Department, won two Gold awards, including its Vaccine Hesitancy Campaign and it’s behavioral health campaign, #SilenceTheShameTN. HCMC’s #SilenceTheShameTN campaign also won a Silver Award for Social Media Campaign and a Bronze Award for its Video Campaign. HCMC was aided in its digital campaigns by Crove Media of Paris, TN and Relevate Health Group based out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
This national competition began its efforts to recognize the field of healthcare marketing and advertising in the pioneering area of digital marketing. Today, the industry has matured into a sophisticated and competitive field. The Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best healthcare websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media.
According to HDM, Gold awards were granted to 145 institutions, Silver awards were awarded to 67 institutions, and Bronze awards were awarded to 33 institutions.
“Digital marketing has become the standard for most organizations throughout the country, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Daughrity said. “To be recognized for our work on both COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and our #SilencetheShameTN behavioral health campaign during such a challenging time in healthcare proves the resilience of the Marketing team and their determination to meet our mission of educating the communities we serve. I am very proud of the department and the work they do as a team to promote HCMC.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.